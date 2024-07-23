Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has modeled in the new Leicester City away jersey

The Ghana international will wear the number 7 jersey after sealing a permanent move to the EPL

Issahaku is currently with the team on pre-season preparing for the 20224/25 Premier League season

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was selected to model in the new Leicester City away jersey ahead of the 2024/25 English Premier League season.

The 20-year-old was confirmed a permanent player of Leicester City last week after inking a five-year deal to join the Foxes following a successful loan spell.

Issahaku immediately joined his teammates in Evian, France as preparations continued under new coach Steve Cooper.

Fatawu Issahaku wears the new Leicester City away jersey as the club unveils outfit. Photo: @LCFC.

Source: Twitter

In a photo shared on social media, the former Ghana U20 star was spotted in the new away jersey as Leicester unveiled it to their fans.

The jersey, which is predominantly black, with a touch of pink will be worn for games away from home. Leicester will however maintain their blue jersey for home matches next season.

The 2016 Premier League champions secured a quick return to the topflight after winning the English Championship last season.

Isshaku, the talismanic Ghanaian winger, who was on loan at the club last season played a huge role in their promotion.

Issahaku impressive loan spell

The Black Stars forward made a huge impact during his time on loan, starring in Leicester quick return to the English Premier League.

Issahaku's hat-trick against Southampton at the business end of the campaign ensured the Foxes promotion was confirmed before they went on to win the league.

According to Transfermarkt, Issahaku netted six goals and delivered 13 assists in the English Champions. He also netted a goal in the FA Cup against AFC Bournemouth. In all he made a 20-goal contribution in his first season in England.

Issahaku dances to Leicester move

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku sealed a permanent deal to join English Premier League returnees Leicester City.

Issahaku helped the Foxes secure a quick return to the Premier League after starring for the club while on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

The 20-year-old forward made a 20-goal contribution last season and was named Leicester's Young Player of the Year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh