Rodrigo de Paul has revealed what Lionel Messi told Enzo Fernandez and his Argentine teammates before the racist chant

Interestingly, since the alleged racist incident became widely discussed, Messi himself has remained silent on the matter

As it stands, Fernandez's fate is unknown, with a sports lawyer suggesting the Chelsea star could be slapped with a ban

Enzo Fernandez's ill-advised decision to film himself after Argentina's Copa America triumph has backfired spectacularly.

The midfielder has been the centre of attention all week due to a controversial video that has been deemed racist and discriminatory.

Lionel Messi cautioned Enzo Fernandez and his Argentine teammates against using derogatory remarks during their team celebrations. Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos and Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

According to Goal, Fernandez has since issued a heartfelt apology after the footage gained traction and sparked widespread condemnation.

However, his apology has done little to water down the fallout.

Many of his Chelsea teammates have publicly distanced themselves from him.

Defender Wesley Fofana criticised Enzo's actions on X (formerly Twitter), and several other colleagues unfollowed him on Instagram.

In the interim, Chelsea has launched an internal disciplinary investigation, and the French Football Federation has filed a legal complaint.

Despite widespread condemnation, the 23-year-old has received support from some compatriots, with Argentina's vice president Victoria Villarruel defending him and the team.

What did Lionel Messi say before Enzo Fernandez's racist chant?

Rodrigo de Paul, Fernandez's Argentina teammate, revealed what Lionel Messi told the squad before the incident.

According to the Atletico Madrid midfielder, Messi, who was not on the team bus during the filming, had cautioned his teammates against taunting any opponent.

"When the [Copa America] final ended, Messi came, and the first thing he said was, 'Nobody taunts anyone. Let's celebrate and enjoy our victory,'" de Paul told Clarin, as quoted by Tribuna.

In hindsight, had the rest of the La Albiceleste squad heeded the advice of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, they, especially Fernandez, might have avoided making headlines for the wrong reasons.

What are the potential punishments Enzo Fernandez could face?

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that embattled Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez could face a 12-match ban for his involvement in a racist chant, according to a sports lawyer.

Udo Onwere indicated that despite Fernandez's unacceptable behaviour, Chelsea would likely prioritize financial considerations.

Onwere also suggested that if the FA intervenes, Fernandez is more likely to receive a ban.

Source: YEN.com.gh