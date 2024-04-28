Ghanaian star actress Lydia Forson shared a lovely video of her mother, Janet Forson, as she turned 72 on April 28, 2024

The seasoned actress wrote a heartwarming message for her mother, adding that she couldn’t do this life without her

Actresses Gloria Sarfo, Nana Ama McBrown, musician Sister Deborah and many others took to the comment section of the Instagram post to wish her

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson celebrated her mother, Janet Forson, as she turned a year older on April 28, 2024.

Lydia Forson celebrated her mother on her 72nd birthday

Lydia Forson shared a lovely video of her mother slaying in a black, white and yellow striped shirt dress. Her mother rocked and styled her natural hair into twists, and her makeup highlighted her beauty and youthful skin even more.

In the video, the star actress wished her mother a happy birthday, and in response, Mrs Forson said that being alive for 72 years was not easy. She said a short prayer for herself and encouraged others to do the same.

In a lovely message on her Instagram page, Miss Forson stated that her mother's birthday fell on one of her favourite days of the week, Sunday. She added that since Sunday is a holy day, the prayers people would say for her mother would be extra special.

72 YEARS What a blessing…. Please say a prayer for my mother today; she says it’s all she wants, prayers & blessings.

She then thanked God for her mother's life, Mrs Forson, and expressed her affection for her in the concluding remarks of her message. She wrote:

"Thank you God for her life and the blessing she’s been to me and so many others; I couldn’t do this life without my mother."

Below is a video of Lydia Forson showing off her mother as she turned 72.

Birthday celebrations poured in for Lydia Forson's mother, Janet

Many birthday wishes were poured in for Janet Forson from actresses Gloria Sarfo, Nana Ama McBrown, musician Sister Deborah, and many other Ghanaian celebrities and well-wishers.

Below are some of the lovely messages:

dakoreea said:

Happy birthday to your Beautiful Mother, more life in great health I pray for her ❤️✨

iamamamcbrown said:

Happy Birthday Mama i tap in your blessings ❤️ more years ahead #Brimm

sisterdeborah said:

Ei I for send momo ‍♀️ Happy bday Aunty Janet!!! ♥️

kofikoomsongh_ said:

She looks so beautiful!! Growth is so beautiful!! Happiest birthday Woman of Substance!! The real CEO of KinkyMatters!!❤️ God bless you Mama

gwen_addo said:

Wow mummy looks amazing you’re so blessed sis ❤️

vickyzugah said:

Happy blessed birthday mum. Wishing you many more years with good health

ritadominic said:

Awww happy birthday beautiful mama

kafuidanku said:

Wow She's so blessed! May the good Lord continue to guide and bless her

gloriaosarfo said:

Happy blessed birthday to our dear Mummy More blessings, long life in good health ♥️ Ummm please I want Mummy's dress wai❣️

berlamundi said:

Aww happy birthday to her ❤️

