Fatawu Issahaku Thanks Ghanaians For The Support, Speaks Fluently In Interview
- Fatawu Issahaku has broken his silence regarding his performance against Southhampton FC
- He expressed delight after he was adjudged as the man of the match and won the match ball for scoring a hattrick
- Many people who reacted to the performance of the player commended him and wished him well
Talented Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has reacted to his impressive performance in Leicester's game against Southhampton FC.
The pacy youngster scored a hattrick and provided an assist as his team defeated Southampton FC by five-goal to nil.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @ice_csa, Fatawu Issahaku, who received the match ball and was awarded the man of the match, described his performance against performance as his best so far and hoped the team could carry on.
The Ghanaian player then took to X to thank the Ghanaians and Leicester City fans for their support.
He expressed optimism that he could secure the English Premier League qualification.
"Last night was boom.what a game from the lads and a great atmosphere from the amazing supporters.I love this team thank you all for your support,one more step to the main purpose let’s get it done together". he post read.
At the time of writing of writing the report, Fatawu Issahaku's post thanking fans for their support had raked in over 20,000 views and 30 comments.
Ghanaians commend Fatawu
Many people who thronged the post's comment section showered praises on Fatawu for his performances.
You are far better than Kamaldeen Suleman
Ghana to the whole wiase . Top baller
@AnsahKennedy_ stated:
You are a top Player. You played well last night and I will never forget it
@AbukariAbdul75 added:
MashaAllah keep working champ, you will be there InshaAllah.
@memmp3gyimie added:
Keep growing gee. We love it this way
Leicester to make loan move of Fatawu permanent
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Leicester City is set to make the loan move of Fatawu Issahaku permanent, according to the The Athletic.
Fatawu's impact has contributed immensely to Leicester City performance this season, as the team currently leads the Skybet Championship standings.
The 19-year-old has become a fan favourite among Leicester City due to his pace and skill.
Source: YEN.com.gh