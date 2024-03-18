Kobbie Mainoo was one of the key players in Manchester United's 4:3 victory against Liverpool on Sunday, March 17, 2023

Ghanaian-born midfielder Kobbie Mainoo played a pivotal role in Manchester United's 4:3 victory against Liverpool in the FA Cup Quarter Final.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While Kobbie Mainoo did not score a goal or provide an assist, his performance was nothing short of spectacular, dominating the midfield and leaving a mark on the game.

From the beginning, Mainoo's presence was felt throughout the pitch. His agility, combined with his tactical awareness, allowed him to control the tempo of the game, effectively stifling Liverpool's midfield. His quick feet and movements were a sight to behold as he effortlessly dribbled past multiple Liverpool defenders, leaving them for dead.

Mainoo has for his technical skills and understanding of the game. His positioning and his ability to read the game were instrumental in Manchester United's victory. The 18 year old was constantly a thorn on Liverpool's side.

On social media, the young midfielder has been trending for hours as fans rave about his ability. Kobbie Mainoo is one of the foreign-based players Ghanaians wish would Black Stars.

Kobbie Mainoo receives praise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

A wonderful and talented player, better than Caicedo

TelnJojo reacted:

18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo bossed the midfield against Liverpool

Can't lie, Mainoo is a really good football. This is my first time really watching him closely.

