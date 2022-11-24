President Akufo-Addo has sent out a heartfelt message to the Black Stars after their 3-2 loss to Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2022

In the statement, the President praised the team for a wonderful performance and noted that he was proud of the team

The President's statement has sparked reactions among many Ghanaians as they also express their views on the game

President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to the just-ended game of Ghana versus Portugal at the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana Black Stars. Photo Source: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

In an official statement he shared on his Facebook page, the President commended the Black Stars for their mettlesome performance at their debut match at the World Cup 2022.

He said he was proud of the team, and with their 3-2 loss to Portugal, they live to fight again another day. In the statement, Akufo-Addo wrote:

Gutsy performance by the Black Stars in today’s match against Portugal. Very proud of the entire team. They live to fight another day, and have shown they have what it takes to mix it up against any team in the tournament. Looking forward to the next game against South Korea.#GoBlackStarsGo

Ghana is set to meet South Korea on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 1 pm GMT as they race to be the best team in Group H continues.

Ghanaians react to President statement on the Ghana versus Portugal match

Ramzia Diab:

Congratulations to our boys!! So proud of them. They are our hope now

Agyare Abigail Owusua:

Well said Mr president… they did extremely well Kudos team.. better luck next time

Charity Opoku Agyemang:

Well played

Mark Davies:

Great job, Gh, even though you were cheated, yet; you thrived to change the outcome. Can't wait to see you take on South Korea. With love from .

Grace Opoku Cobbinah:

Great performance by Ghana Black Stars! You weren't afraid of any intimidation from Portugal. You played exceedingly well. Kudos to you all. We support you till the end. We are proud of you!

Stephen W Wilson:

Thanks for the support Mr. President. We will come back stronger

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghana and Portugal played their first match at the World Cup on November 24, 2022, and it was a neck-to-neck competition that saw Portugal win the game.

Portugal scored three goals, while the Black Stars of Ghana scored two goals during the course of the match.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the heartfelt reactions from many football fans from across the world and also from Ghanaians

