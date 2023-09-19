Asamoah Gyan reacted to an interview where Antoine Semenyo disclosed that he was one retired Black Stars player he looked up to

Asamoah Gyan reposted the video and advised Antoine Semenyo to keep pushing and stay focused

Many people in the comments hailed Asamoah Gyan as a legend and stated that they also see him as their idol

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan reacted to an interview of current Black Stars player, Antoine Semenyo, eulogising him.

Asamoah Gyan (left) and Antoine Semenyo (right) in photos. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan3 @antoinesemenyo42

Source: Instagram

Antoine Semenyo eulogises Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars player Antoine Semenyo revealed in an interview with GhanaWeb that retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan is one player he looks up to.

Reacting to the video, Asamoah Gyan shared some inspiring words with Antoine Semenyo. He urged him to keep pushing and that the sky is his limit.

He also advised the AFC Bournemouth footballer to stay focused. Asamoah Gyan wrote:

The sky is your limit @antoinesemenyo42. Just stay focused and keep pushing

Antoine Semenyo commented on the post using the prayer hands emoji, wrote baby and then added the private jet emoji, which translated into Asamoah Gyan's nickname, Baby Jet.

" baby ✈️," Semenyo wrote in the comments.

Below is Asamoah Gyan's post concerning Antoine Semenyo, revealing that he was his idol.

Ghanaians react to Asamoah Gyan's post

Many people in the comment section called Asamoah Gyan a legend as they hailed him.

blakgoldbiz said:

They don't make strikers like Asamoah Gyan no more

ticmusicgh said:

“Oh oh Asamoah Gyan” Man was too quick to answer, it’s like he was waiting for that opportunity to let the whole world know.. That’s what i call greatness and gratitude.

all_african_stories said:

I like people who are honest to themselves. Asamoa Gyan is without doubt one of the greatest players the continent of Africa has ever produced.

vastineamenyo said:

Legend of all time ❤️❤️

amazingdealer1 said:

My brother you are a remodel even in business, not just soccer

ladeniah said:

You will always be our hero ❤️

hackman_2323 said:

BabyJet. I always say to myself that You deserve to have police or military escort or maybe one or two police officers should be assigned to protect you always You’re the definition of “Celebrity” @asamoah_gyan3 ❤️

Asamoah Gyan reviews Kudus' performance in the Ghana versus Central African Republic game

YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan applauded Mohammed Kudus and reviewed his performance in the AFCON qualifier match between Ghana and Central African Republic.

In a post on Twitter, he called the newly signed West Ham United player the star of the Black Stars team, which sparked debate on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh