The 13th African Games' women's football competition final against Ghana and Nigeria came off on March 21 in Cape Coast

The thrilling Game ended with the Black Princesses of Ghana triumphing over the Super Falconets of Nigeria in a 2-1 victory

The last time the Black Princesses won Gold at the All-African Games was in 2015, when the competition was held in Brazzaville

Ghana's Black Princesses defeated the Super Falconets of Nigeria 2-1 in a thrilling 13th African Games women's football tournament finals.

The Black Princesses had to climb to victory after going down early in the game due to a blunder by the goalkeeper.

However, goals in the 78th and 99th minute by Tracey Twum and Abdullai Mukarama respectfully secured the gold for the Ghanaian side.

The Black Princesses defeated Nigeia 2-1 in the final. Photo Credit: mx24gh

Fans celebrate the Victory

In a video making rounds on social media, the Black Princesses are seen dancing to the victory chants by scores of Ghanaians in the stadium. The electric crowd, super excited that the girls had won over their arch-rivals, Nigeria, sang in full voice songs of praises to let the girls know they were heroines and had etched their names into the history books.

The Black Princesses' road to Gold

The campaign for the Black Princesses kicked off with a 1-1 draw against Uganda, followed by narrow wins over Ethiopia and Tanzania, ending 1-0 and 2-1 respectively.

This propelled them into the semi-finals. With a commanding performance, the hosts defeated Senegal 3-1 in the semi-finals, securing their spot in the final as they pursued the dual goals of hosting and winning the tournament.

They capped off their historic run by winning 2-1 against a Nigerian side who hadn't conceded a goal in the tournament until then.

Reactions by fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a view of reactions from the video below:

FRANCIS OPPONG said:

Black stars, u can joke with ur afcon matches. I don’t care buh morrow’s game against Nigeria de3 aswear if u lose walaahi

Seth Norman said:

Today Ghana black stars to is go to play rematch with Nigeria if they don't know then they lose hmmm

MAJOR SPORTS said:

Black stars can never get this love from Ghanaians again

Masawud Nsae said:

we are proud of you girls

Richie said:

The jama is wilddddddd❤️

Ghana wins nine medals in mixed martial arts

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian team swept nine mixed martial arts (MMA) medals at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

The team won one gold medal, three silver medals, and five bronze medals, showing their prowess in the sport.

Weightlifter Winnifred Ntumi won gold and two silver medals, while swimmer Abeiku Jackson earned silver and bronze in the Men's Butterfly.

