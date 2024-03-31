Reactions have trailed rapper Medikal’s revelation that actress Fella Makafui is no longer his wife

This comes after the rapper responded to a tweet urging Chelsea fans to support the music guru and his partner

YEN.com.gh has gathered comments from netizens who expressed diverse opinions on the trending revelation on X

Ghanaian rapper Medikal, privately known as Samuel Adu Frimpong, has set the internet ablaze with a revelation that actress Fella Makafui is no longer his wife.

The shocking disclosure has left fans reeling as it sparked intense speculations about the state of their marriage.

The revelation came to light when a tweet on X prompted Chelsea fans to support the most inspirational music guru, Medikal, and his significant partner.

However, rather than expressing gratitude and acknowledging the support of KOJO-SEER BYK, the rapper dropped a bombshell.

“Fella is no more my wife, she is my baby mother, we are co-parenting now, and it’s all good,” Medikal said.

The lack of context surrounding Medikal’s statement has also fuelled conversations on X.

YEN.com.gh cannot immediately confirm the marriage revelation from the unverified account. However, find some of the comments here.

@thepowderguy1 said:

Medikal is doing everything to make sure he fills that arena. Ghanaians please give him the attention he wants, he said he has divorced Fella, it’s true. Medikal more arranged agenda. Let’s support our own.

@SneakerNyame reacted:

It’s getting critical Medikal and Fella have unfollowed each other on IG.

@imaginedoddi said:

Medikal ne Fella dier from day 1 settings nkoaa. Later. We go see them back together on stage at the O2.

Medikal tours O2 ahead of his London concert in May

YEN.com.gh previously reported that on February 15, Ghanaian rapper Medikal jetted off to the UK ahead of his upcoming concert at the O2 arena in May.

The musician’s arrival in the UK has raised the anticipation for the concert from fans and other industry insiders rooting for him. In a new post seen by YEN.com.gh, the musician shared photos from the venue after a recce.

