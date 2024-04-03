Abubakar Kamako shared insight into his educational background and his preference for boxing over what he studied in school

The young man, who is an Afadjato Senior High Technical School alumnus, stated that he studied Building and Construction in school, but he is bad in the field

The son of revered Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku won silver at the recent 13th African Games held in Ghana and wants to be a world champion

Abubakar Kamako, also known as Ambitious Tilapia, opened up about his educational background and his passion for boxing in an interview on Adom TV.

Despite being an alumnus of Afadjato Senior High Technical School, where he studied Building and Construction, Kamako confessed that his skills in the field are lacking.

“Right now, if I build a house for you, it will collapse,” he humorously admitted.

Born into a family with a rich boxing legacy, Tilapia is the son of the revered Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku. It seems the apple does not fall far from the tree, as Tilapia says he prefers boxing over formal education.

Tilapia's dedication and hard work have already started paying off. He recently won a silver medal at the 13th African Games held in Ghana.

However, Tilapia says he is not done yet. He stated that he has set his sights on becoming a world champion in the future.

Citizen Elorm said:

Atleast he's said the truth not that useless Bawumia who has deceived all of us of his nonexistent economic prowess

Mohammed Buhari Yussif Tanko commented:

A crab doesn't father a bird ️ ampa Best wishes in ur new career champion

Philip B. Ntabbu reacted:

I understand him because in Ghana we love theory than practicals...

