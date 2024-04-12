The euphoria in Bilbao is at an all-time high as fans continue to relish moments after the Athletic Club's Copa Del Ray win

The trophy is their first in over four decades, and Inaki Williams played a huge role in the milestone

A video of the fans chanting the club's top scorer's name on the streets has surfaced online

On April 6, Athletic Bilbao in Spain made history as they won the club's first Copa Del Ray trophy in 40 years.

After a tense penalty shootout, the team edged past Mallorca to become this season's Copa Del Ray winners.

The trophy win for the Athletic Club threw the town into an instant jubilation as fans thronged the streets to celebrate.

Inaki Williams Photo source: X/Williaaams45

Source: Instagram

Inaki Williams's fans show him love on the streets

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a chunk of Athletic Bilbao fans were seen on the streets of Bilbao's principal streets chanting the Black Stars striker's name.

The fans had gone on a parade to express their joy following the team's trophy win.

The trophy-winning season continues an impressive run by Inaki Williams for the club.

Ghanaians react as Bilbao fans hail Inaki Williams

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to the video of Bilbao fans chanting iNaki Williams' name on the streets.

@KasyElan shared:

Flying from Afcon to eliminate Barcelona in less than 24 hrs ts was insane

@bikwaneh said:

The curse on black Stars is what made Inaki Williams messed up, because some Ogbu bad luck was in the stadium. Jack Toronto. Kay shortee followed the stars to ivory coast.

@KofiBrown1 wrote:

If they like sef make them make am president there , we still no need am for black stars..

@RealDealMaker noted:

Inaki is a gem but as usual the system in Ghana doesn’t appreciate talents. It’s all about jealousy and envy!!!

The Wiliams Brothers' mum speaks fluent Spanish

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that María Arthur, the mother of footballers Iñaki and Nicolas Williams, had attended the victory parade held in honour of the Atheltic Bilbao Copa Del Ray winning team.

Her infectious mood and fluent Spanish at the event excited scores of fans who took to social media to express their admiration for her.

Source: YEN.com.gh