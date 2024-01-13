Thomas Partey is back in full training with Arsenal after being out with an injury for several months

The footballer's return has excited many Arsenal fans who feel his absence has been a big contributor to the club's current struggles

Partey missed out on the 2023 AFCON due to his injury but is now close to being back in action for the Gunners

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has resumed training with English football side Arsenal after being out with an injury for several months.

Ghanaian Midfielder Thomas Partey Photo Source: Arsenal

Source: Instagram

Arsenal fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of their star midfielder, Thomas Partey, who has been sidelined with a muscle injury since October.

Partey’s absence has been felt by Arsenal, who have struggled for consistency and creativity in the middle of the park. The 27-year-old is known for his physical presence, defensive awareness, passing range, and ability to drive forward with the ball. He is expected to add some much-needed balance and dynamism to Arsenal’s midfield.

Partey is close to making a full recovery and could feature in their next game against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Partey travelled with the squad to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp during the winter break and was seen participating in full training sessions with his teammates.

Partey's return excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ANKAMAGYIMI commented:

Getting both Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber is such a huge boost for us. Our season have been slow because of these two guys.

szn_partey reacted:

Thomas Partey is back and the whole Premier League is shaking

natain commented:

How I have missed him. Thomas is a huge boost to this team

