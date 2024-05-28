Black Starlets have lost their chance to win bronze in this year's WAFU B U17 African Cup of Nations

Nigeria scored a late winner to break the 2:2 tie, dashing the Starlets' hopes of winning a medal

Despite losing, the young boys expressed their love for Laryea Kingston, who resigned before their final game

Ghana's Black Starlets have crashed out of this year's WAFU B U17 African Cup of Nations after a keenly contested game on May 28 in Accra.

The Black Starlets secured a lead against the Nigerians after a skilful flick from Harve Gbafa in the first half.

Nigeria equalised in the 40th minute and scored a late winner to upset the Ghanaians' bid to win the bronze trophy.

Black Starlets eulogise former coach despite loss

The Black Starlets finished the WAFU B U17 poorly despite starting strong. Before their first defeat against Burkina Faso, the Black Starlets had won five times in a row, scoring 19 goals and conceding only three.

The team's coach, Laryea Kingston, resigned after their loss to Burkina Faso and before their game against

Sports analyst Owuraku Ampofo reacted to the loss by saying,

"What started out as an enthralling tournament for Ghana ended in the worst possible way – with the coach resigning during the tournament and the team finishing a disappointing fourth place."

When the team took the lead, the players unveiled an inscription on their jerseys expressing their love for Laryea Kingston, who was criticised for abandoning the Starlets.

CAF is set to confirm whether three or four teams from WAFU B will make the U17 AFCON.

Netizens react Black Starlets' loss to Nigeria

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Black Starlets' missing the chance to win bronze over Nigeria.

@MekyereMmoasem said:

The selfish interest in Ghana football is too much,he shouldn’t return

@Paapa50 noted:

Good reason to bring Laryea back. Everyone deserves second chance.

@Ga_nyo_Nii commented:

Every journalist who criticised him should be lashed

@DroneMarshal added:

I am emotional saf , you can see they understand how important the man was impacting and nurturing them for the future

Black Starlets' speaks after resigning his role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Laryea Kingston had shared his frustrations about the frenzy and misunderstanding surrounding his resignation.

He explained in a new release that reports about him abandoning the team following his resignation were not true.

He also admitted that the timing and delivery of his message had fueled the misunderstanding.

