Ghana's Amputee Football team, the Black Challenge, is set to represent Africa at the Amputee World Cup in 2026

This comes after the Black Challenge defeated Morocco 2-1 to win the Amputee Africa Cup of Nations (AAFCON) title

Their milestone has caught the attention of many fans, who have taken to social to sing the players' praises

Ghana's Amputee Football team, the Black Challenge, led by Coach Richard Obeng, faced Morocco in the final game of the Amputee Africa Cup of Nations (AAFCON) on May 27.

The Ghanaians beat their Moroccan counterparts in Egypt by two goals, earning them a spot in the upcoming 2026 Amputee World Cup in Panama.

The team's milestone has impressed a lot of Ghanaians, who have shared their admiration for the players.

Ghana's Amputee Team Photo source: X/SaddickAdams

Source: Twitter

Black Challenge retain their trophy

Ghana's Amputee team won the Amputee Africa Cup of Nations (AAFCON) two years ago in Tanzania. Their latest milestone after the 2:1 game win over Morocco makes them one of the few teams to win the trophy twice in a row.

The team has had an impressive run throughout the tournament, scoring 21 goals and conceding only three in six matches.

The Ghana Black Challenge are also the reigning champions of the Africa Paralympic Football held in 2023.

Ghanaians hail the Black Challenge

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the Black Challenge's new milestone.

@Paul__Bright said:

Aaawwww.. Congratulations to them.. But pleeeeaaassseee whoever is in charge, kindly change the name. Ah

@BlessedBen17 wrote:

Congrats to them, I just hope and pray the sports ministry will not abandon them like they do every time

@GideonAfrican noted:

Congratulations to them. The GFA & sports minister were not there with the dollars to support them.

@amega_kwesi remarked:

Very big congratulations to them they deserve more attention than the black stars

@_Kwabena_Kodua added:

Congratulations to them team. The should pay them their bonuses ooo

Source: YEN.com.gh