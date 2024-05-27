A video of a Ghanaian woman offering thanks to God after Manchester United won the FA Cup has gone viral

The woman, delighted over her team's achievement, delivered a special prayer in church on behalf of its fans

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were delighted and shared their thoughts on the matter

A Ghanaian woman has sparked laughter online after storming her church to deliver a special thanksgiving on behalf of Manchester United and its fans.

This comes after the team beat Manchester City to win the envious FA Cup.

Ghanaian woman giving thanks in church after Man U won FA Cup. Image Source: @EDHUB

Source: Twitter

In a video that is making rounds online, the ardent football club supporter expressed her profound gratitude to the Lord for helping her team win the cup.

"I stand here on behalf of all Manchester United fans to give thanks to God for being good to us," she said with her eyes closed.

After offering the special prayer for her team, she also said one for Chelsea, asking God to console its members and strengthen it.

Watch the video below:

Manchester United beats Man City to win FA Cup

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, Manchester United played against Manchester City and beat them by two goals to one to win the FA Cup.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored two momentous goals for Manchester United, while Jeremy Doku scored one goal for Manchester City.

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section.

@mrunknownaddo wrote:

"Ah chale, God do am."

@thepowderguy1 wrote:

"Ah Chale what is this."

@KOD_Jnr wrote:

Ah. Saa )man wei paa de3."

@Yumvita3 wrote:

"Oh chale chale what this."

@strapmayor wrote:

"We dey play too much in this country."

@LillAkwasi wrote:

"Was the Chelsea part necessary…."

