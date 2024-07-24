Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has backed Otto Addo to succeed as Ghana's coach in his second coming

The former Ghana international was reappointed as Black Stars coach in February after the sacking of Chris Hughton

The Black Stars moved joint top in their World Cup qualifiers after back-to-back wins in June 2024

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu believes Otto Addo can turn the fortunes of the national team after an impressive start to his second spell.

Addo was reappointed as Black Stars manager in February and revived Ghana's World Cup hopes with back-to-back victories in June.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu confident Otto Addo will lead Ghana to success. Photo: Dino Panato/ Visionhaus.

The Black Stars travelled to Bamako to beat Mali before surviving a seven-goal thriller in Kumasi against the Central African Republic, as reported by Graphic Sports.

Before his second coming, the Black Stars had not won a game since November last year and were eliminated at the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Borussia Dortmund player led Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup but was working as an interim coach.

Addo quit his job at Dortmund to take the Ghana job on a full-time basis.

Agyemang Badu shares support for Addo

The former Udinese midfielder disclosed his admiration for the coach, claiming he is a fan of the ex-Ghana international. He also added that Addo will have to be firm with his decision-making.

He told Joy Sports, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet:

“He's bringing in new good guys. There are a lot of lapses in the team. That one, we can’t run away from that. He's well experienced.

“This is the second coming. He knows where he needs to beef up. We will support him. I mean, I'm a fan of him. Let me tell you that for a fact. I think he will build a good team for us.

“He should be very tough like how he is as usual. Take decisions that he thinks will help him and help the team. That's the most important thing."

Ayew scores hat-trick in Ghana win

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew marked his 100th Ghana appearance in style against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars faced CAR in the fourth Group I game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Jordan was honoured ahead of the match, and he made it a memorable occasion by scoring a hat-trick.

