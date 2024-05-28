Laryea Kingston has broken the silence after his sudden resignation as the coach for the Black Starlets

The former Ghanaian emphasised that he did not abandon the team, shooting down endless reports before his final game

However, he apologised for the manner in which his decision was delivered, stating that he could've handled it better

Former Black Stars midfielder from his role as the Black Starlets' coach during a recent post-match game.

When Laryea shared his decision, the team had suffered a tragic loss to Burkina Faso in the ongoing WAFU B U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The coach's decision, which comes after a fairly impressive run for the Starlets, sparked a lot of frenzy online.

Former Black Starlets' coach, Laryea Kingston Photo Source: X/GFACommunications

Laryea Kingston justifies his decision

According to Laryea Kingston, his announcement during the post-match press conference was without ambiguity that his role as coach with the team would end after the tournament.

However, he explained in a new release that reports about him abandoning the team following his resignation were not true.

He also admitted that the timing and delivery of his message had fueled the misunderstanding.

"After careful consideration, I could have handled things better and this will be guiding experience for me going through," Laryea Kingston added.

His clarification has increased the hopes of fans ahead of the Black Starlets' final game against Nigeria to win Bronze.

Netizens react to Laryea Kingston's

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Laryea Kingston's new release.

@Edmoundcob said:

Indiscipline

@SatchmoORG quizzed:

He chickened out from releasing a 'bomshell'?

@FozGharby commented:

Cool. We even want him to stay. He doesn't have to leave in my opinion we need him. He can learn from this. I hope they can convince him to continue

Asamoah Gyan hails Laryea Kingston

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Starlets, led by former Black Stars player Laryea Kingston, have advanced to the semifinals of the WAFU Zone B U17 AFCON Qualifiers.

The coach's performance impressed Asamoah Gyan, who took to social media to hail his consistent stint with the Black Stars.

