A video of a Ghanaian man expressing delight after spotting Kudus on the streets of Accra has gone viral

The young Ghanaian man, who is a fan of the player, could not conceal his joy when he bumped into the player

Netizens who saw the post were thrilled and shared their views on the matter in the comment section

A Ghanaian man was delighted to see renowned Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus, after years of watching him play on television.

In a video shared on social media by @kwophii_swiitch, the man, who was standing on the streets, spotted Kudus in a vehicle and did not hesitate to call him.

Kudus also responded affably and asked how the young man was faring. During their interaction, Kudus displayed his linguistic prowess by engaging with the fan in Twi.

The fan, @kwophii_swiitch, could not conceal his joy after the player engaged him in a friendly tone.

Netizens react to video of Ghanaian man rejoicing after meeting Mohammed Kudus

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were delighted with the post. Others were quite disappointed the man did not take any photos with Mohammed Kudus.

@xl.Moola wrote:

"You should taking a picture with him."

@Nana Boat wrote:

"God blest you lol."

@Nana kwame ex wrote:

"Borkor 2x , he’s also happy you’re appreciating him."

@Amina wrote:

"God blest you ampa."

