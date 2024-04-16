Shannon Sharpe's kids: Inside the family life of the sports commentator

Shannon Sharpe is a renowned sports analyst from the United States. He is also a former football tight end for the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos of the National Football League. Besides being committed to his career, the former athlete is a dedicated and loving father. Who are Shannon Sharpe's kids?

Shannon Sharpe began his football career in the NFL in 1990 after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round with the 192nd pick. He is regarded as one of the greatest tight ends of all time in the history of the NFL. His football career came to an end in 2003. He is currently a sports analyst, co-hosting ESPN's First Take. He is also a father of three grown-up kids, but none of Shannon Sharpe's children have followed in his footsteps.

Profile summary

Full name Shannon Shay Sharpe Gender Male Date of birth 26 June 1968 Age 55 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 228 Weight in kilograms 103 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Pete Sharpe Mother Mary Alice Dixon Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 3 Education Glenville High School, Savannah State University Profession Sports analyst, retired NFL player Net worth $14 million Instagram @shannonsharpe84 TikTok @shannon84sharpe Facebook @NFL.Shannon.Sharpe Twitter

Shannon Sharpe's kids

How many kids does Shannon Sharpe have? The American sports analyst has three kids: Two daughters, Kayla and Kaley and one son, Kiari. Get to know more details about them.

Kayla Sharpe

Shannon and Kayla looking at the camera (L). The two are sitting on a couch. Photo: @shannonsharpe84 on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Kayla Sharpe

Kayla Sharpe Date of birth : 16 October 1992

: 16 October 1992 Age : 31 years old (as of 2024)

: 31 years old (as of 2024) Gender : Female

: Female College: Georgia Southern University

Kayla is the oldest among Shannon Sharpe's children. She was born on 16 October 1992, making her 31 years old in 2024. However, there are no records about Kayla's mother. The former Denver Broncos star wished Kayla a birthday in 2020 on his Instagram account. He wrote,

This is my 1st born, Kayla, aka Shannon Sharpe Jr. Today is her bday. Everytime I see you, I’m more impress with the woman you’ve become. I LUV you more than you can possibly know. Enjoy this day and many more to come.

Kayla went to Georgia Southern University, where she studied pre-law. Shannon Sharpe's daughter, Kayla, is an HR business partner with Phoebe Putney Health System.

Kiari Sharpe

Full name : Kiari Sharpe

: Kiari Sharpe Date of birth : 1992

: 1992 Age : 31 years old (as of 2024)

: 31 years old (as of 2024) Gender : Male

: Male College: Georgia Southern University

Does Sharpe have a son? Yes, he has one son, Kiari, born in 1992. He has kept most of the information about his life away from the public. Shannon Sharpe's son's mother is Erika Evans. Erika came to the limelight in 2004 when she filed battery charges against Shannon.

However, it is unclear when Shannon and Erika's romance started and ended. Erika lived in Austell, Georgia, United States. Kiari studied business management and biology at Georgia Southern University, graduating in 2014. The celebrity kid works in the finance industry as a financial analyst.

Kaley Sharpe

Full name: Kaley Sharpe

Kaley Sharpe Date of birth : 1994

: 1994 Age : About 30 years old (as of 2024)

: About 30 years old (as of 2024) Gender : Female

: Female College: Florida State University, Indiana University

Kaley is one of Shannon's daughters. She is the youngest and the least known in Shannon Sharpe's family. She was born in 1994. However, Kaley's mother is unknown. Kaley pursued a medical course at Florida State University. Later, she graduated from Indiana University in 2022 with a medical degree.

FAQs

Who is Shannon Sharpe? He is a well-known sports analyst and former NFL player. He played for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens of the NFL. What is Shannon Sharpe's age? He is 55 years old as of 2024. He was born on 26 June 1968. What is Shannon Sharpe's nationality? Shannon is an American national of African-American ethnicity. Does Shannon Sharpe have any kids? Yes. The sports analyst has three children: Kayla, Kiari, and Kaley. Is Shannon Sharpe married? He does not have a wife, and he has never been married. However, he has been romantically linked to a few women, including fitness and nutrition coach Katy Kellner. Do Shannon and Sterling Sharpe have the same parents? Yes. They have the same parents, Pete Sharpe and Mary Alice Dixon. Sterling is also a retired NFL player. How many kids does Sterling Sharpe have? He has one child, a daughter called Sommer. She was born in 1993. How tall is Shannon Sharpe? The American celebrity is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres.

The topic of Shannon Sharpe's kids has always been a subject of interest among his fans. The former athlete is a father of two daughters and one son, Kayla, Kaley and Kiari, respectively. However, Unlike their father, Shannon's children live a private life away from the spotlight, and little is known about them.

