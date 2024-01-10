A young fan, in a video, met Amerado, and he was left speechless as he got the opportunity to interact with the rapper

In the video, the shy little boy could barely look into Amerado's face, who watched him with a smile

The boy was encouraged by his guardians to speak to the rapper, who teased him for being unable to speak to him

A video of a young fan meeting his idol, Ghanaian rapper Amerado, has gone viral on social media. The video showed the boy's adorable reaction as he got the opportunity to interact with the rapper.

In the video, the shy little boy could not muster the courage to look into Amerado's face, who smiled at him warmly. The boy's guardians urged him to talk to the rapper, who joked with him for being silent.

Amerado stared at the little boy for a while and cracked a joke which had him smiling. They both shared a laugh, with the rapper playfully tapping the fan on the shoulder.

The video has received thousands of views and loads of comments from fans who praised Amerado for his kindness and humility. Many also expressed their admiration for the boy's genuine love for the rapper and how adorable he was.

Amerado and fan warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

German Khingzy wrote:

Amrado village life alone can't make me stop supporting him Great love from Germany

IRENEUS APPIAH MENSAH commented:

my buddy..say papa wei de3..not akora wei de3

Nhanha Papa Bi wrote:

He no dey believe say he den Amerado dey so. Bless up Sir Ray

NANA BUDU reacted:

E over sey he meets Amerado one on one

