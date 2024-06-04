The Black Stars of Ghana have jetted off to Bamako to face Mali in matchday 3 of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The stars will play Mali on Thursday, June 6 and return home to face the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the Baba Yara Stadium

The players hope to bounce back from the disappointing start to the qualifiers after recording one win, and a loss in their first two matches

The senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars have set off to Bamako to face fellow Western African side Mali for the FIFA World Cup qualification rounds.

All the 26-man squad named by coach Otto Addo board the flight to Bamako on the evening of Tuesday, June 10, 2024. and will land in a matter of hours.

Salisu Mohammed (left) and Mohammed Kudus (right) Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/TikTok

Coach Otto Addo's team is a blend of old and new inclusions such as West Bromwich Albion forward, Brandon Thomas Asante and Torino's Ibrahim Sulemana.

Andre Dede Ayew, the substantive captain of the side, leads the park for the players who did not receive a call-up.

However, in his absence, coach Otto Addo has named Thomas Partey captain for the two matches against Mali and CAR.

Disappointing start

The Black Stars hope to bounce back from their disappointing campaign in the qualifiers.

The team has recorded one win against Madagascar and a loss to Comoros in their first two fixtures of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualification group comprise Mali, Madagascar, Comoros and the Central Africa Republic.

The stars would be aiming for a win against Mali in Bamako on Thursday and return to the Bata Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024, to face the CAR in matchday 4 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Below are the images of the players boarding the plane posted on X by the Ghana Football Association.

Black Stars Received loud cheers from fans in the last training before Mali clash.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana are gearing up to face Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in a double fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification rounds.

The team has been training at the newly constructed University of Ghana Stadium for four days to get in shape for the doubleheader scheduled for Thursday, June 6 and Monday, June 10, 2024.

Ghanaian football fans thronged the University of Ghana Stadium to witness the training sessions and also assure the players of their unwavering support both home and away throughout the qualifiers.

