Two students at Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School in Bantama were wounded in a shooting incident

A fellow student is reported to have accidentally fired a gun he had brought to school leading to one of the students suffering a head wound

The Suame Police have arrested the armed student and are probing the circumstances that led to the shooting

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Two students at Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School in Bantama in the Ashanti Region were wounded in a shooting incident on the school's campus on April 4, 2025.

Citi News reported that the incident occurred during break time and involved a second-year student who brought a gun to school.

Two students at Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School in Bantama in the Ashanti Region wounded in shooting incident in school

Source: Facebook

An argument reportedly ensued among the students over whether the weapon was functional. It remain unclear the type of gun he brought to the school.

In an attempt to prove it was, Amoabeng allegedly fired the gun, accidentally shooting and wounding two students.

One student suffered a wound in the head and was rushed to Kwadaso Hospital but was later referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital due to the severity of her condition.

The Suame Police have arrested the armed student and initiated a full investigation into the incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh