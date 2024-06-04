The Ghanaian senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana are getting ready for their matchday 3 of the World Cup qualification matches.

The team is set to depart to Bamako to face Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024, and return home to play against CAR on Monday, June 10

Ghanaian football fans thronged the University of Ghana Stadium to cheer the players during their last training session

The Black Stars of Ghana are gearing up to face Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in a double fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification rounds.

The team has been holding training sessions at the newly constructed University of Ghana Stadium to get themselves in shape for the doubleheader scheduled for Thursday, June 6 and Monday, June 10, 2024.

The Black Stars players preparing to face Mali and CAR Photo credit: @Ghanablackstars/X

Ghanaian football fans trooped to the University of Ghana Stadium to witness the training sessions and also assure the players of their unwavering support both home and away throughout the qualifiers.

At the end of the final training drills, the Black Stars players were hailed and cheered by their fans.

In a video sighted online by YEN.com.gh, the players were seen waving and applauding the fans as they cheered them on.

As sighted in the video, the players were led by interim captain Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew off the pitch to show appreciation to the fans gathered in their numbers in the stands.

The video was shared on TikTok by @am_quacy and it had been watched over 300 times, at the time of filing this report.

Below is the video.

The 26-man squad named by Otto Addo

The 26-man squad named by Coach Otto Addo are expected to depart to Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, for the match against the Les Aigles of Mali after their last training session on Monday.

The squad, however, is without some notable names like Andre Dede Ayew, the substantive captain, Baba Iddrisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru and Dennis Odoi.

Thomas Partey, the Arsenal midfielder, has been named captain for the two matches against Male and CAR in the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars hope to bounce back from their disappointing campaign in the qualifiers, winning 1-0 against Madagascar and losing their second group game by the same margin against Comoros in November last year.

Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualification group comprise Mali, Madagascar, Comoros and the Central Africa Republic.

The stars would be aiming for a win against Mali in Bamako on Thursday and return to the Bata Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024, to face the CAR in matchday 4 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Thomas Partey bonds with Abdul Salis ahead of Mali clash

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars players, Thomas Partey and Abdul Salis Sameed have been spotted bonding ahead of the World Cup qualification match against Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

From the video, Salis and Thomas appeared to be returning from one of those usual strolls by the Black Star players to relax their muscles in readiness for the World Cup qualifiers.

Salis is expected to partner Thomas in the Ghanaian midfield for the two crucial matches.

