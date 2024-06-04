Black Stars players, Thomas Partey and Abdul Salis Sameed have been spotted bonding ahead of the World Cup qualification match against Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024

Salis is expected to partner Thomas in the Ghanaian midfield for the two crucial matches

Thomas Partey has been named captain of the team for the two games due to Andre's omission from the squad

The Black Stars of Ghana are preparing for the FIFA World Cup qualifying encounter against the Les Aigles of Mali in Bamako on Thursday.

The team departed for Bamako on Tuesday via the Terminal of the Kotoka International to begin the 2026 FIFA World qualifiers.

Thomas Party and Abdul Salis Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X

Source: Twitter

Coach Otto Addo invited 26 players for the two matches against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Before their departure, some of the players took a stroll around the vicinity of the hotel to relax ahead of the two big games.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Arsenal player, Thomas Partey was captured cosying up with his Black Stars midfield partner, Abdul Salis Sameed

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the duo are likely to be paired in Ghana's midfield against Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

From the video, Salis and Thomas appeared to be returning from one of those usual strolls by the Black Star players to relax their muscles in readiness for the World Cup qualifiers.

The video shared on TikTok by @bigsheriffbigsher has reached over 20.5k people, clocking in more than 20.3k likes and 38 comments, as of the time of drafting this report.

Below are some of the comments.

@kante said:

"Why can’t iPhone users put their phone in this pocket."

@Adjoa Berry replied:

"Buy your own and put it in your pocket me self I go carry my own on my head if I got money to buy some one day."

Kelvin also said:

"Funny how they can all the car every week and we’re working our whole life to get it."

Watch the video below.

Andre Ayew's exclusion

Thomas Party has been named captain of the team for the two matches following the exclusion of Andre Ayew from the squad by coach Otto Addo.

Andre Ayew's omission from the team ahead of the crucial doubleheader against Mali and CAR came as a surprise to many considering his impressive performance this season for Le Havre AC in the French Ligue 1.

Coach Otto Addo has, however, declined to provide answers to the media as to why Andre, the captain of the Black Stars, was dropped for the two matches.

Alidu Seidu assures Ghanaians of qualification

Meanwhile, YEN.con.gh reported earlier that Alidu Seidu has promised Ghanaian football fans the Blacks Stars' commitment to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Alidu gave this assurance ahead of the two qualifying matches against Mali and the CAR.

The Blacks will play Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Bamako and return to Kumasi to face CAR on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh