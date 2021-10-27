Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi both scored a goal each to fire Liverpool to EFL Cup quarterfinal

The Reds overcame stubborn Preston North End after beating them 2-0 at the Deepdale Stadium earlier today

They will now shift focus to their Premier League game against Brighton this weekend as they prepare for Champions League meeting with Atletico

Liverpool remain unbeaten in all competitions so far this campaign after beating Preston North End 2-0 in their EFL Cup rounds of 16 encounter at the Deepdale Stadium on October 27.

Two second half goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi helped the Reds claim the much-needed win after regulation period.

The Merseyside outfit have now gone 15 games this campaign without losing a single game as they are favourites to win several titles this season.

Liverpool celebrate their EFL Cup victory over Preston North End at Deepdale Stadium. Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC

Coach Jurgen Klopp didn't find the game easy in the first half as the home team refused all the advances from their visitors.

The Lilywhites could not keep the Premier League side out for long in the second half as the 26-year-old Japanese forward broke the deadlock two minutes after the hour mark.

Origi doubled his side's lead in the 84th minute with a beautiful solo effort to put the game beyond the reach of the hosts.

Liverpool have now joined Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Sunderland, Brentford, West Ham United and Leicester City in the last eight stage.

Meanwhile, Klopp rested his starting XI for the cup game as they prepare for their EPL game this weekend and then welcome Atletico Madrid to Anfield on November 3rd.

