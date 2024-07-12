Black Stars forward Ibrahim Osman has arrived in England to begin his career with Brighton and Hove Albion

The teenager was unveiled by the club following his arrival at the Amex Park to begin pre-season ahead of the new campaign

Osman is hoping to get off to a bright start after leaving the Danish Superliga for the most popular league in the world

The 19-year-old joined the Seagulls on a five-year deal from Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland.

Osman met his new teammates and technical team for the first time this week after joining Brighton for pre-season at the club's Amex Training Complex.

In photos shared on social media, Brighton announced the arrival of the teen sensation.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate will travel with the club to Japan for their pre-season tour, where they will face Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdys.

Ibrahim Osman's first words at Brighton

The Ghana international is delighted to make a 'dream come true' move to the Premier League and hopes to compete week-in-week-out for the Seagulls.

Osman also added that the Brighton move was too good to reject despite interest from other clubs.

"It's a dream come true as a young guy to be in a new country, in a new team, new environment. I am happy to be here," he told Brighton TV.

"There were a lot of teams who wanted me, but when Brighton came, I was like, 'Yes, this is the type of team I want to play in'. The style of play, they also play younger players.

Osman opens up on EPL move

