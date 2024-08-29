Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah is attracting interest from English clubs before the transfer deadline day

The Olympique Lyonnais winger could move to the English Premier following interest from Fulham and Everton

Nuamah, who joined Lyon on a permanent deal this summer, has been a key figure for the French giants

English club Fulham and Everton have shown interest in Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah ahead of the transfer deadline day.

The 20-year-old winger inked a permanent deal to join Olympique Lyonnais in the summer transfer window.

However, with just two days left for the window to close, the Right to Dream Academy graduate could be on his way to England.

Ernest Nuamah in action for Lyon against Lille in the French Ligue 1. Photo: ANP | Hollandse Hoogte | Gerrit van Keulen.

Source: Getty Images

According to Football Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, both Fulham and Everton have approached the French giants for the forward.

It is however unclear if he would be joining any of the clubs on loan, having just made his move to France a permanent one.

Nuamah has featured in the two opening games of Lyon in Ligue 1 this season but was forced off after just 18 minutes of the game against AS Monaco.

Nuamah relishes a dream move to England

Despite being in Europe for a little over three years, the talented forward has made a huge mark at the clubs he has featured for. During his time in the Danish Superliga with FC Nordsjaelland, Nuamah won the Player of the Season with his performances in the league, as reported by My Joy Online.

He began to attract interest from clubs across Europe with teams from England also showing interest but he eventually joined Lyon on an initial loan deal.

With Lyon struggling in the league last season, the youngster played a pivotal role in their strong finish to the campaign, helping them secure a European-place finish.

However, his dream of playing in the English Premier League might soon become a reality following interest from Fulham and Everton.

Nuamah set to miss AFCON qualifiers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah is set to face time on the sidelines after picking up an injury during the Ligue 1 game between Olympique Lyonnais and AS Monaco on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

The 20-year-old forward was forced off after 18 minutes following the knock and had to be replaced by summer signing Georges Mikautadze.

It is yet to be known the extent of the injury with just two weeks to Ghana's opening 2025 AFCON qualifier against Angola.

