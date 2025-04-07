Osebo, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, paid a visit to the Basco Children's Home, which is located outside of Koforidua, to make a donation

Popular Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur and icon Osebo the Zaraman has donated food items and clothes to the Baptist School Complex and Orphanage (BASCO), located outside of Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Osebo donates to an orphanage. Photo source: osebothrfashionking

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Osebo stormed the orphanage in a white pickup truck filled with bags and boxes of items.

The donations included sacks of rice, soft drinks, clothes and other items. He was accompanied by his team, who helped offload the items.

Osebo and his team also shared snacks with the children, putting smiles on their faces. Osebo also gave a speech during the donation.

The Baptist School Complex and Orphanage was established in 1999 with just four children. It now supports 89 students. The facility is led by Reverend Victor and operates as an independent, non-denominational, faith-based organisation.

Osebo has become famous not only for his fashion sense and regular acts of charity. In his Instagram caption, he shared his hope to continue supporting the less privileged and for his children to follow in his footsteps. In the caption, he wrote:

"Till my last breath, I will continue to do your work, my children will continue after me, all that we ask of you is long life 🙏, the joy of the Lord is my strength."

This is not the first time the fashion star has shown his benevolent side. Recently, he donated four of his custom designer clothes to the BuzStop Boys, a sanitation group known for organising cleanup exercises in several cities across Ghana.

Osebo the fashion icon. Photo source: osebothrfashionking

Source: Facebook

Osebo receives praise after donation

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nelmichee said:

"Long life in good health and more money 🙌. God richly bless you."

morshmannie said:

"Givers never lack ! God continue to bless you big bro @osibo_the_fashionking."

nanakwamesergio commented:

"God bless you, senior bro."

bensnr10 said:

"I saw you last Saturday at church around Taifa. I was in the white G wagon parked at the entrance. I wanted to come over for a selfie, but I was shy."

qwe.ku07 commented:

"Anytime I pass at your shop I will just stand &watch you .You have gold heart 💛 be blessed."

dunamis_952 said:

"I’m reli touched. May you receive back in multiple folds. Live longer boss."

Richard Nii Armah Quaye makes donation to adum victims

Richard Nii Armah Quaye also recently showed his benevolent side as he donated GH¢500,000 and 1000 cement bags to Adum PZ victims.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Adum PZ market was gutted by fire, leading to many traders losing their source of livelihood.

Many Ghanaians applauded the multimillionaire for the move.

