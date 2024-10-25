Yaya Toure names the best player he ever played with, snubs Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure surprised fans by not naming Lionel Messi as the best player he played alongside in his career.

Toure’s big break came at Barcelona in 2007, and he truly hit his stride in 2008 under then-manager Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure did not name Lionel Messi as the best player he played with during his career. Photos: Playmaker/Manuel Queimadelos Alonso.

During his three-year spell in Catalonia, he was part of the legendary 2009 team that clinched an unprecedented 'sextuple,' winning La Liga, the Champions League, Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, the European Super Cup, and the Club World Cup.

The trophy-laden campaign saw many world-class players, yet most fans attributed the historic achievement largely to Messi, who scored 47 goals that calendar year.

However, even Messi’s contributions weren’t enough for Toure to name him as the best player he played alongside.

Despite also sharing the pitch with stars like David Silva and Sergio Aguero at Manchester City, neither of them made Toure’s list when he revealed his ‘greatest’ teammate.

"[Lionel] Messi was top, [Andres] Iniesta was top, Xavi was great, but I will say Iniesta,” he told Arsenal Declan Rice when speaking to GOAL in 2023.

“He had something different. Playing with him, wow! It was something else."

"I learned more about technical skills and seeing things,” Toure added.

