New Brighton and Hove Albion signing, Ibrahim Osman has shared his expectation ahead of his debut season in the EPL

The Right to Dream Academy graduate was signed by Brighton for £16m from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in the January 2024 winter transfer window

Ibrahim Osman said the move to Brighton was best for the development of his burgeoning football career

Ghanaian footballer star, Ibrahim Osman has opened up about his move to English Premier League (EPL) side, Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ibrahim Osman joined the Seagulls in the winter transfer window from FC Nordsjaelland for a reported fee of £16m.

Before penning his signature to Brighton, the 19-year-old forward also had an offer from West Ham United, in a move that would have seen him join his national teammates, Mohammed Kudus.

Speaking about his move in an interview with 3Sportgh, the Black Stars player said he chose Brighton and Hove Albion because they were best positioned to further develop his career.

"I have been watching Brighton for quite a long time, and also, they have the same style of play as FC Nordsjaelland. And they play younger guys. So that made me sure that they are the best club for me and also my development," he told 3Sportsgh.

The needed assurance

He said before penning his signature to the Seagulls, he spoke to Black Stars teammate, Tariq Lamptey and former academy mate, Simon Adingra, who gave him the needed assurance.

On his expectations ahead debut EPL season, Ibrahim Osman said he believes he has what it takes to excel at his new club and make a name for himself.

"Obviously, there is a bit of pressure for you to even do more, but I know myself, I know how I play. So yeah, I can just wait to get started," he said.

Below is the video of Ibrahim Osman speaking to the 3Sportsgh.

Ibrahim Osman names favourite player & dream trophy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Osman gave a sneak preview of some of his favourite stuff and personalities in the world.

The young forward mentioned Real Madrid star, Vinicius Jnr as his favourite footballer in the world.

Ibrahim Osman also disclosed that he would prefer winning the Africa Cup of Nations than the Uefa Champions League.

