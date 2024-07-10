Lamine Yamal scored a stunning equaliser to help Spain beat France in the 2024 Euros semi-final

His wonder goal ensured he reached an unprecedented milestone in the history of the competition

Meanwhile, his family, particularly his father, was overwhelmed with joy at his son's record-breaking feat

Lamine Yamal scored a record-breaking screamer for Spain in their 2024 UEFA European Championship semi-final come-from-behind victory against France on Tuesday, July 9.

The Barcelona prodigy inspired La Roja's 2-1 win with a stunning 25-yard strike that soared past Mike Maignan into the corner of the net.

Lamine Yamal's dad, Mounir Nasraoui, cheered with his son after his wonder goal spurred Spain to Euro 2024 final at the expense of France. Photo credit: @hustle_hard_304

Source: Instagram

Lamine Yamal's wonder goal spurs Spain to final

In scoring against Les Bleus, Yamal etched his name in the tournament's history, becoming the youngest goalscorer in Euros history, per Fabrizio Romano.

The 16-year-old sensation celebrated exuberantly after notching his first goal of the competition as Spain reached the grand finale for the first time since 2012.

His goal was a pivotal moment for Luis de la Fuente's men.

Just four minutes after Yamal's effort found the net, Spain turned the game on its head when Dani Olmo's powerful shot from inside the box deflected off France defender Jules Kounde and went in, CNN reports.

How did Lamine Yamal's father react to his goal?

Yamal's family in the stands was overcome with emotion, especially his father, Mounir Nasraoui, who beamed with pride after his son's wonder strike.

Like any proud father, Mounir, who is of Moroccan heritage, was full of cheers for his son's brilliance.

Clad in Spain's jersey, he kissed the badge multiple times while lifting his hands in jubilation as the stadium announcer mentioned Lamine's name.

After the final whistle, Yamal's father took to Instagram to post a picture of himself beaming with pride outside the Allianz Arena.

He captioned his post: "As a father and as a person, I thank you, Don Lamine Yamal. Thank you, my son."

Source: YEN.com.gh