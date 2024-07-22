Enzo Fernandez could be embroiled in more trouble after making a return to his home country, Argentina, as part of his extended vacation

Winning the Copa America should have brought joy, but Enzo's decision to film himself singing a racist chant has landed him in trouble

Fernandez's situation remains uncertain, with both Chelsea and FIFA closely examining the events that have transpired

Enzo Fernandez could find himself in deeper trouble after a video surfaced showing fans in Argentina serenading the embattled Chelsea star with the controversial chant that landed him in hot water.

The 23-year-old midfielder returned to his old stomping grounds, River Plate, as he continues to enjoy an extended vacation following Argentina's 2024 Copa America triumph.

Enzo Fernandez could land in more trouble as an entire stadium sang the controversial racist chant to greet him. Photos by Alejandro Pagni and Gustavo Pagano.

Background of Enzo Fernandez's troubles

According to Marca, Fernandez's recent troubles began when he filmed himself and his teammates singing a song deemed discriminatory and racist.

Despite issuing a public apology for his actions, the backlash has been relentless.

River Plate fans chant racist song

Fernandez's return to River Plate, where he was warmly welcomed, has only intensified scrutiny.

In a video circulating on social media, supporters are seen breaking into the controversial chant during Argentina’s Copa celebrations.

The former Benfica star was all smiles, wearing a River Plate shirt and waving to the crowd before taking a seat in the stands prior to a match against Lanus, per Goal.

Ongoing investigations

Meanwhile, Chelsea and FIFA have both launched investigations into the incident.

Fernandez's decision to revisit River Plate has fuelled ongoing criticisms, and he is now awaiting potential retrospective punishment from his club and the football governing body.

Potential consequences

The widespread backlash and ongoing investigations have led to questions about Fernandez's future in England.

The midfielder's actions have cast a shadow over his Copa America victory.

He is now in a precarious position as he waits to discover whether he will face additional sanctions.

