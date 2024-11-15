Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco have been handed a huge boost

Niger overcame the resilience of Sudan by recording a 4-0 win on Thursday in Kegue to keep Group F wide open

The Black Stars must secure a win against Angola in Luanda on Friday to stay in contention, following Niger's victory over Sudan

Ghana Head Coach Otto Addo has emphasised the need for a victory over Angola to keep Ghana’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification hopes alive.

The four-time African champions have struggled in a challenging qualifying campaign, facing the possibility of missing the tournament for the first time in 20 years.

Ghana’s qualifiers opened with a 1-0 loss at Baba Yara Stadium, followed by a 1-1 draw with Niger.

Otto Addo has stressed the importance of a win over Angola to sustain Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for 2025 AFCON. Credit: @ghanablackstars.

In a pivotal doubleheader against Sudan, the Black Stars were held to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium and then suffered a 2-0 defeat in the away fixture.

These setbacks have dropped Ghana to 4th place in Group F with only two points.

However, Niger’s 4-0 win over Sudan in Kegue, Togo, on Thursday evening, has handed the Black Stars a final opportunity to keep their qualification hopes alive, per 3news.

To progress, Ghana needs to win against both Angola and Niger while hoping for a Sudan loss to Angola.

Otto Addo chases first victory

Ahead of the Angola match, Addo expressed to the GFA media that the players are mentally prepared and determined to push for their first victory, which he views as crucial to sustaining their hopes of qualification.

“Mentally, the boys are ready,” said the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach.

“I’m looking forward to the game. It’s time for our first win in this competition, a vital opportunity to stay in the race.”

Kick-off for the much-anticipated match is set for 19:00 GMT.

Niger thumps Sudan in AFCON qualifier

