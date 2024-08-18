Video of Man City Fans Taunting Marc Cucurella After Being Substituted Emerges

Marc Cucurella's chant about Erling Haaland after Spain won the 2024 Euros is still fresh in the memory of Manchester City fans

A video has surfaced showing City fans mercilessly teasing the Chelsea defender as he was forced to walk past the away section

Pep Guardiola's side kicked off their Premier League title defence with an easy 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Footage from the away section at Stamford Bridge shows Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella walking past Manchester City fans.

In Enzo Maresca's Premier League debut as Chelsea manager, his team suffered a loss as goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic secured all three points for the reigning champions.

In his 100th appearance for Manchester City, Haaland opened his Premier League account for the 24/25 season by effortlessly outmuscling Marc Cucurella and slipping the ball past an advancing Robert Sanchez.

The clash between Haaland and Cucurella was a major talking point leading up to Sunday’s match, especially after the full-back sparked attention with a chant about Haaland during Spain’s Euro 2024 celebrations.

Man City fans taunt Cucurella

More than a month has passed since the widely discussed events in Berlin, yet Cucurella's actions are still vivid in fans' minds.

As he walked around the Stamford Bridge pitch after being substituted for Renato Veiga, hundreds of Manchester City supporters taunted the Spaniard.

Following the final whistle, Haaland addressed Cucurella's choice to chant his name after Spain's Euro 2024 victory.

During Sunday’s match, Haaland also ignored Cucurella in the 78th minute when the Spanish left-back went down with cramp.

What's next for Chelsea?

According to The Standard, the defeat extended Chelsea's dismal record against Man City, who have been a thorn in their side since the 2021 Champions League final.

In their last 10 competitive encounters, the Blues have scored just five goals, while City has found the net 18 times, per FC Tables, underscoring the gulf in class between the two sides.

