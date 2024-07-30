New Real Madrid signing Endrick Felipe had a lovey dovey moment with his girlfriend at his presentation

The Brazilian wonderkid was officially outdoored as a Los Blancos player on Saturday, July 27 at the Bernabeu

He participated in his first training session with his new teammates on July 29, since arriving from Palmeiras

Endrick Felipe shared a heartwarming moment with his partner Gabriely Miranda during his unveiling at Real Madrid, captured in a romantic video posted on Instagram.

After agreeing to join the Spanish champions from Palmeiras a year and a half ago, the young star was finally introduced to the club's fans in an emotional event.

Endrick and his girlfriend, Gabriely Miranda, had a lovey-dovey moment at his official presentation as a Real Madrid player. Photos by Picture Alliance.

According to Forbes, he had to wait until turning 18 to leave Brazil, making the occasion even more poignant.

Endrick shares lovely kiss with girlfriend at Real Madrid presentation

While his heartfelt tears during the presentation made headlines, a romantic clip shared by his girlfriend truly captivated the audience.

The couple, known for their public displays of affection, showcased their young love at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu.

Dressed in the iconic all-white Los Blancos kit with his No. 16 on the back, Endrick took a moment to express his love for Miranda.

The 18-year-old shared a tender kiss with his model girlfriend and then held hands as they posed for an official photo with his family.

Endrick and Miranda's relationship 'contract' with bizarre clauses

Their love story, reminiscent of a modern-day Romeo and Juliet, might seem surprising given their youth, but it’s actually part of a unique relationship agreement.

In an interview with the 'Pod Delas' podcast via SportBIBLE, Endrick revealed that they have a 'relationship contract' with some quirky clauses.

One clause requires them to say "I love you" in all situations.

Other more serious stipulations include avoiding any form of addiction and maintaining consistent behaviour.

Lamine Yamal unfollows girlfriend amid cheating rumours

YEN.com.gh also reported that while Endrick enjoys time with his girlfriend, Lamine Yamal has unfollowed his rumoured lover, Alex Padilla, on social media.

This move comes after a viral Instagram live video allegedly showed Padilla with another man, Izan Fernández.

In the video, Padilla briefly appears sitting in Fernández's lap before asking him to end the recording.

