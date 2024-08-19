Erling Haaland was on target as Manchester City defeated Chelsea to begin their Premier League title defence on a winning note

The 24-year-old broke the deadlock after just 18 minutes before ex-Blues midfielder Mateo Kovacic sealed victory for Citizens

After the match, the Norway international hits out at Chelsea captain Enzo Fernandez for trying to reportedly stamp on him

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Erling Haaland has delivered sharp criticism to Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez after Manchester City's 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Citizens began their Premier League title defence with a commanding victory win over Enzo Maresca's Chelsea, thanks to goals from Haaland and Mateo Kovacic.

Haaland, in his 100th appearance for City, scored a precise chip over Robert Sanchez in the 18th minute, marking his 91st goal for the club.

Erling Haaland reacts during Manchester City's 2-0 triumph over Chelsea in the Premier League on August 18, 2024. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Kovacic sealed the victory with a curling strike from outside the box six minutes before the end.

Even though it was only the opening weekend of the season, there were already several intense exchanges between the two teams, with Norwegian star Haaland and Argentina midfielder Fernandez clashing multiple times.

Haaland has now shared his perspective on the skirmishes, offering a frank assessment.

After the final whistle, Haaland discussed his confrontation with the Argentinian midfielder in an interview with BBC Sport.

The 24-year-old disclosed that Fernandez had been a continual nuisance throughout the game and had even attempted to stamp on him.

"All the time Enzo Fernandez stamps on me, he pushes me and everything. Not only him. I don't know what they want but that's what they do I guess."

The conflict between the two started within the first ten minutes of the match, with both players clashing during a set piece.

As the game progressed, tensions escalated, culminating in Haaland confronting the Chelsea captain and expressing his frustrations with his behaviour.

Haaland sets unwanted record vs Chelsea

According to Statman Dave, Haaland set an unusual record under Guardiola, becoming the first player to complete just three passes in 90 minutes.

While this stat might raise eyebrows, it underscores Haaland's efficiency—he needs only a few touches to make a decisive impact.

Haaland reaches 90+ goals in just 100 games

Marking his 100th appearance for Manchester City, Haaland's goal brought his tally to an impressive 91 goals for the club, a phenomenal strike rate that continues to fuel City's aspirations, per the Premier League.

Haaland explains the motive behind his Rambo-styled training

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Erling Haaland shed light on the motivation behind his intense Rambo-style pre-season training routine.

The Manchester City striker, channelling his inner Viking, was spotted chopping wood in the mountains, much like Sylvester Stallone in the iconic film Rocky IV.

In a video shared on City's X account, Haaland disclosed that the training was actually his father’s idea.

Source: YEN.com.gh