Sir Alex Ferguson's previous comments on the GOAT debate seem to have been proven wrong after Lionel Messi won another trophy with Argentina

The legendary Manchester United manager previously opined that Messi will struggle to reproduce his Barcelona form at another team

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner led Argentina to another Copa America triumph, adding yet another laurel to his trophy cabinet

A clip of old comments made by Sir Alex Ferguson has drawn attention after Lionel Messi led Argentina to their second consecutive Copa America victory.

Messi played a crucial role in Argentina's 1-0 win over Colombia in the final, marking back-to-back titles for the national team, with a World Cup triumph in between.

According to talkSPORT, the 2024 Copa America victory is the 45th trophy in Messi's illustrious senior career.

This latest achievement has further solidified the 37-year-old's status as the greatest of all time, seemingly settling the long-standing debate over who is better between Messi and Ronaldo.

For years, fans, pundits, and players have been divided on who is the greatest footballer of all time.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the football scene for over a decade, thanks to their longevity, individual success, and immense talent.

To illustrate their dominance, the duo has won an astonishing 13 Ballon d'Or awards combined, with Messi claiming the prestigious honour a record eight times, according to Sporting News.

Ferguson's Ronaldo and Messi comparison

Sir Alex Ferguson's comparison of Ronaldo and Messi has resurfaced in light of Messi's recent triumphs.

Many had believed Messi would struggle to win trophies and replicate his form outside of Barcelona, and Ferguson was among those sceptics.

In a 2015 conversation with snooker legend John Parrott, Ferguson expressed his views on the two players.

"People often debate who the best player in the world is, and many rightly say Messi – you can't argue with that opinion," Ferguson said via @Dannn777. "But Ronaldo could play for Millwall, Queens Park Rangers, anyone, Doncaster Rovers, and score a hat-trick in a game. I'm not sure Messi could do it."

Ronaldinho names players better than Messi and Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ronaldinho rejected claims that Messi was the best-ever player.

The Brazil legend, who had the opportunity to see a young Messi develop at Barcelona, opined that there were better players than the Argentine and even Ronaldo.

