Renowned football manager, Jose Mourinho, marked his debut as coach in the Turkish Super Lig with a yellow card

The former Chelsea coach, who was handling Fenerbahce on Saturday, entered the referee's books for his 'troubles'

The 61-year-old, despite being a serial winner, has a notorious reputation for getting into altercations with officials

José Mourinho made a dramatic entrance into the Turkish Super Lig as he received a yellow card during Fenerbahçe's opening match against Adana Demirspor on Saturday, August 10.

The veteran tactician, tasked with leading the Yellow Canaries to their first title since the 2013/14 season after back-to-back second-place finishes, received a caution in his first outing.

Jose Mourinho received his second yellow card in four days as Fenerbahce coach when his side secured a 1-0 win against Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super Lig opener. Photo by Mondadori Portfolio.

Mourinho receives a yellow card in Turkish Super Lig debut

Renowned for his passionate and often fiery presence on the sidelines, Mourinho has claimed that he has mellowed with age.

However, his actions in his first Turkish top-flight game suggested otherwise.

The 61-year-old was seen expressing his frustrations with the officials in his signature animated style, which ultimately led to a booking in the 20th minute by referee Atilla Karaoğlan.

Mourinho's intensity seemed to ripple through his team, as Dutch defender Jayden Oosterwolde also found himself in the referee's book just seven minutes after his manager's caution.

Mourinho's Fenerbahce seal hard-fought win

According to Turkish publication Dunya, despite the early disciplinary setbacks, Fenerbahçe found a breakthrough in the 34th minute when former Manchester City striker Edin Džeko scored, capitalising on a well-placed assist from Allan Saint-Maximin.

Dxeko's goal proved decisive as the Yellow Canaries secured a hard-fought win in their maiden game of the 2024/25 season, per .

They will now turn their attention to overturning the first-leg defeat of their Champions League Qualifying game against LOSC Lille on August 13.

Mourinho receives a yellow card in UCL defeat

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that four days ago, Jose Mourinho marked his return to the Champions League by quickly landing in the referee's book, earning a yellow card within just ten minutes.

The Portuguese manager was cautioned during Fenerbahce’s 2-1 loss to Lille in the first leg of the qualifying round.

Known for his no-nonsense approach, referee Istvan Kovacs wasted no time in booking "The Special One," who is no stranger to such intense moments on the sidelines.

