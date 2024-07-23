Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on the player should win the Ballon d'Or this year

Football stars like Rodri, Jude Bellingham, Lionel Messi, and Vinicius Jr are all vying for the prestigious award

The 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, on October 28

Pep Guardiola has endorsed Manchester City star Rodri for the Ballon d'Or after an exceptional year.

The 28-year-old was instrumental in City's fourth consecutive Premier League title and continued his impressive form by helping Spain win Euro 2024.

Pep Guardiola has opened up on the player should win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Guardiola backs Rodri for Ballon d'Or

The Spaniard featured in every match except one during the tournament, including the 2-1 victory over England in the final, where goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal clinched Spain's third European championship, according to the BBC.

Speaking at a press conference in North Carolina, Guardiola expressed his support for Rodri as a Ballon d'Or contender.

"When I watched Spain, I saw the same high level of performance Rodri has shown for years. His consistency is remarkable. Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Ferran [Torres]... they were all outstanding, and I'm delighted for them," Guardiola said via Diario AS.

"There are several candidates for the Ballon d'Or from teams like Real Madrid and Manchester City. Seeing Rodri in the race would be fantastic for him, his family, friends, and of course, Manchester City. We are incredibly proud," he added.

Guardiola isn't alone in his admiration for Rodri. Manchester City teammate Rico Lewis, as reported by The Mirror, also thinks Rodri should be the first Premier League player since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008 to win the Ballon d'Or.

Rodri was named Player of Euro 2024, bolstering his Ballon d'Or credentials.

Rodri challenges Vinicius, Bellingham

Rodri made 50 appearances for Manchester City last season, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists, which contributed to his fourth Premier League title.

His impressive performances have drawn interest from Real Madrid, who are reportedly looking to sign him this summer.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are also expected to be strong contenders for the Ballon d'Or.

Sergio Aguero names favourite for Ballon d’Or

