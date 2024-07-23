Ballon d'Or: Pep Guardiola Names Who Should Win Prestigious Award This Year
- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on the player should win the Ballon d'Or this year
- Football stars like Rodri, Jude Bellingham, Lionel Messi, and Vinicius Jr are all vying for the prestigious award
- The 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, on October 28
Pep Guardiola has endorsed Manchester City star Rodri for the Ballon d'Or after an exceptional year.
The 28-year-old was instrumental in City's fourth consecutive Premier League title and continued his impressive form by helping Spain win Euro 2024.
Guardiola backs Rodri for Ballon d'Or
The Spaniard featured in every match except one during the tournament, including the 2-1 victory over England in the final, where goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal clinched Spain's third European championship, according to the BBC.
Speaking at a press conference in North Carolina, Guardiola expressed his support for Rodri as a Ballon d'Or contender.
"When I watched Spain, I saw the same high level of performance Rodri has shown for years. His consistency is remarkable. Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Ferran [Torres]... they were all outstanding, and I'm delighted for them," Guardiola said via Diario AS.
"There are several candidates for the Ballon d'Or from teams like Real Madrid and Manchester City. Seeing Rodri in the race would be fantastic for him, his family, friends, and of course, Manchester City. We are incredibly proud," he added.
Guardiola isn't alone in his admiration for Rodri. Manchester City teammate Rico Lewis, as reported by The Mirror, also thinks Rodri should be the first Premier League player since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008 to win the Ballon d'Or.
Rodri was named Player of Euro 2024, bolstering his Ballon d'Or credentials.
Rodri challenges Vinicius, Bellingham
Rodri made 50 appearances for Manchester City last season, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists, which contributed to his fourth Premier League title.
His impressive performances have drawn interest from Real Madrid, who are reportedly looking to sign him this summer.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are also expected to be strong contenders for the Ballon d'Or.
Sergio Aguero names favourite for Ballon d’Or
YEN.com.gh, in another report, highlighted that Sergio Aguero has named his favourite for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.
The former Barcelona forward stressed his bias towards Bellingham but leaned towards Vinícius winning the award.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a tier-one editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV (2014-2020). Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (2011-2015) and also contributed as a Writer for Pulse Ghana (2015-2019). He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2009. You can reach him at isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.