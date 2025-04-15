The family of the late Adwenpahene's wife has spoken ahead of his funeral on April 17 in Stuttgart, Germany

The widow's father expressed his frustrations about the rumours flying about his strained relationship with the late blogger

In a video shared by the widow, the elderly man sought to clarify the family's stance on Adwenpahene's funeral

The family of Becky, wife of the late Adwenpahene have spoken for the first time after the blogger's death.

Father of the late Adwenpahene's widow speaks for the first time after her death. Photo source: TikTok/BeckyTv

In a post published on April 15, the family led by their patriarch sought to clarify the rumours about their strained relationship with Adwenpahene and Becky which went rife after his death.

According to Becky's father, reports that Becky had been sidelined by her family because of the couple's actions against the family are unfounded.

"I want to use the upcoming funeral to show to the entire world that if Adwenpahene were alive, he would crawl on his knees to welcome me at his house," Becky's father said in relation to how his son-in-law revered him.

He also dispelled rumours that Adwenpahene's death was caused by some individuals he was feuding with, including Evangelist Mama Pat popularly known as Agradaa.

"His time is up and God has called him. No one can kill Kwabena (Adwenpahene). He would kill the person with his mouth even before they killed him."

Adwenpahene, aka Evans Amankwah a vociferous viral sensation was known for his hot takes on social media.

Photos of Adwenpahene and his wife busily promoting the NDC ahead of last year's elections. Photo source: BeckyTV

He was a staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and did not hesitate to call out the past government over its flaws. Due to his love for the political party, he named one of his children after the President's brother, Ibrahim Mahama.

Rumours about Adwenpahene's death have exposed his widow, Becky to severe backlash on social media ahead of his funeral on April 17 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Update on Awenpahene's funeral stirs reactions

The latest statement from Adwenpahene's wife's family has garnered significant reactions from netizens who feared that Becky had been sidelined by her folks.

Liticia Osie tutu said:

"Thank you papa, God bless you. Becky pray for forgiveness; you went too far."

kamara494 wrote:

"Thank God your father has forgiven and taken you back 🙏 . Please respect your parents no matter what, my sympathy to you and take heart, life happens."

Nana Akua Fobi remarked:

"I have really learnt a lesson from this."

estherqueenzzy noted:

"Becky please because of the children stop crying you have really cried and it’s Okk. God knows best, your happiness was always your husband priority so continue to be happy for him so that he can rest."

ChristopherEvarda shared:

"Big lesson for we all no one is perfect. Thank you for standing with her as father.🥲"

onelifegh added:

"Prayers for you Becky and your children. May you be comforted for the task ahead of you is difficult. Peace for both families. RIP adwenpahene.❤❤😭😭"

Becky eulogises her late husband, Adwenpahene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwenpahene's wife had dropped a touching message for her husband, igniting emotions from social media users.

The widow opened up about the vacuum created by the death of her husband whom her entire life revolved around.

Becky established that she would sorely miss Adwenpahene with whom she has five children.

