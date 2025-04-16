Ghanaian Influencer Dulcie Boateng Claims She Charges GH¢50k To Make an Appearance at Events
- Dulcie Boateng has explained why she hardly makes appearances at popular public gatherings, detailing that her presence comes at a cost
- The popular influencer claimed that she charges GH¢50k just to make an appearance at events, a figure that stirred mixed reactions online
- Dulcie clarified that she gets invited to such events, contrary to the perception circulating online, but she places a premium on her time and how she uses it
Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng has explained why she is rarely seen at public events, saying her appearance comes at a cost.
She stated that she charges GH¢50,000 just to attend an event, a claim that has sparked mixed reactions on social media.
Speaking on The Savage Room Podcast, Dulcie said she does not show up at events for free. She made it clear that she receives many invitations but turns them down if they do not meet her standards or compensate her for her time. She added that her time is valuable, and she prefers to use it on things that bring results.
Dulcie was not present at Richard Nii Quaye's viral birthday party, which came as a surprise to many social media users since most popular influencers were present.
Her statement comes ahead of her upcoming Porials Pitch event, which is set for Friday, April 19, 2025. The event has already made headlines after Dulcie disclosed that she made GH¢600,000 in just two minutes from selling vendor stands.
Each stand reportedly costs GH¢6,000, and she shared a screenshot on Snapchat showing a balance of GH¢600,052.50 after the sales.
Porials Pitch, launched in 2024, is a sales and exhibition event that brings together Ghanaian and Nigerian-owned brands. It gives small businesses and entrepreneurs a platform to sell their products and connect with customers. The first edition caused major traffic near the Accra Mall and the Tema highway due to the large crowd it attracted.
Dulcie's comments on event appearance fee stir reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Michelle wrote:
"Anyway, she always gets invites paaa ooo but appearance, as she said is actually a big deal. Even as a non-influencer, I’m selective with where I go. So I understand her perfectly."
BUM_BUM said:
"This question has been on my mind for long, but I really respect her for that. She’s not everywhere, but she’s everywhere. That's Dulcie."
Queen Adepa Goldust Krobea said:
"Did they pay her 50,000 for appearing on the show. Let’s talk the truth. It’s not about building brands. So she wants to say she’s far better than the artists who shows up at events?"
Dulcie Boateng receives GH¢30k to get hair done
Dulcie Boateng, in a video, received GH¢30k from a good Samaritan to get her hair done.
YEN.com.gh reported that the influencer only needed a small amount of money for the hair.
She shared the money with the hairdressers of the salon where she had her hair done.
