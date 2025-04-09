A supercomputer has picked the four semi-finalists for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League

The prediction analytics model favoured Arsenal to go all the way in the elite European competition

UCL title-holders Real Madrid have been handed a slim chance after a quarter-final loss to the Gunners

Real Madrid’s bid to defend their UEFA Champions League crown has taken a massive hit, with Opta’s supercomputer painting a bleak picture for Carlo Ancelotti’s side following a dismal outing at the Emirates Stadium.

A 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the quarter-final first leg last night (April 8) has left the reigning European champions teetering on the brink of elimination.

A supercomputer favours Arsenal to triumph over Real Madrid and go all the way in the Champions League. Photos by Marc Atkins and Stuart MacFarlane.

Arsenal crush Real Madrid in UCL quarter-final

Declan Rice delivered two expertly taken free kicks, while Mikel Merino - deputising up front in an unorthodox role - capped off a dominant display for the Gunners.

The result has left Los Blancos with an uphill battle ahead of the return leg in Madrid, per UEFA.com.

Real Madrid's chances of overturning Arsenal deficit

In the aftermath of the emphatic scoreline, Opta’s analytics model updated its projections - and the findings are sobering.

The data now gives Real Madrid a meagre four per cent chance of reaching the semi-finals, the lowest among the eight remaining sides.

Opta Supercomputer's UCL forecast: Arsenal favourites

With momentum firmly on their side, Arsenal have emerged as the standout contenders in the latest projections.

The North London outfit has now been given a 96% probability of advancing to the semi-final stage.

Furthermore, Mikel Arteta’s charges have been handed a 54.2% shot at reaching the final, and a commanding 28.4% likelihood of lifting the trophy - more than any other club.

Their dominant first-leg performance, underpinned by tactical discipline, fluid transitions, and set-piece mastery, certainly backs those numbers.

UCL winning rates for other quarter-finalists

Barcelona follows closely in second, boasting an 80% chance to edge past Borussia Dortmund, last year’s losing finalists.

La Blaugrana’s resurgence under Xavi has been anchored by a balance of youth and experience, and though their quarter-final fixture was yet to be played at the time of reporting, the numbers suggest strong favourability.

Next in line are Inter Milan. The Serie A title holders, fresh off a crucial first-leg win over Bayern Munich, are tipped with an 82.4% probability of progressing.

With a robust midfield core and clinical forward line, the Nerazzurri continue to assert their presence as genuine contenders.

Paris Saint-Germain complete the top four. The Ligue 1 giants, arguably the most in-form team in Europe, face Aston Villa in their quarter-final match.

After shattering Liverpool's aspirations in the previous round, PSG's current trajectory justified the supercomputer’s 72.4% confidence in their semi-final chances.

Meanwhile, Bayern (17.6%), Villa (27.6%), and Dortmund (20%) occupy the mid-to-low tier in the updated outlook.

Real Madrid, with just a 4% shot at making the final four, find themselves at the very bottom. Yet, if there’s one thing history has taught us, it's that Los Blancos should never be counted out.

Rodrygo de Goes, Kylian Mbappe and Fede Valverde look crestfallen after conceding three goals against Arsenal. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

According to the BBC, Real Madrid have lost the first leg of a major European tie by three goals or more on six occasions previously and have recovered to progress in half of those contests.

From miraculous turnarounds against PSG to iconic wins over Wolfsburg and Manchester City, Madrid’s DNA is woven with comeback stories.

However, this time, the numbers, tactics, and momentum appear heavily stacked against them.

Supercomputer rankings: Predicted UCL progression

Rank Teams Semi-final chance (%) Final chance (%) Winner (%) 1 Arsenal 96 54.2 28.4 2 FC Barcelona 80 43.3 22.4 3 Inter Milan 82.4 43.7 21.1 4 PSG 72.4 35.5 18.8 5 Bayern Munich 17.6 8.6 3.7 6 Aston Villa 27.6 8 3.2 7 Dortmund 20 4.4 1.3 8 Real Madrid 4 2.2 1.1

Vinicius warns of resurgence against Partey's Arsenal

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Jr warned Arsenal ahead of their Champions League second-leg tie in Madrid.

The 24-year-old had a quiet outing as the Gunners outclassed the Spanish giants in the first encounter, but said their comeback would be fierce.

