A former Ballon d'Or winner has heaped praise on Antoine Semenyo after his match-winning heroics for Bournemouth

Semenyo's early strike proved decisive as the Cherries snapped a five-game winless streak in the Premier League

With six games left, the 24-year-old would hope to push Bournemouth in their quest for European places

Antoine Semenyo delivered a game-changing performance in AFC Bournemouth's Premier League clash with Fulham, drawing widespread acclaim—most notably from former Ballon d'Or recipient Michael Owen.

Within the opening minute, the Ghanaian forward made an immediate impact, capitalising on a defensive lapse to hand the Cherries a dream start.

Antoine Semenyo equalled his goal tally from last season with his match-winning strike against Fulham. Photo by John Walton/PA Images.

Semenyo spurs Bournemouth to victory

Picking up a loose ball just outside the box, Semenyo displayed composure—shifting the ball smoothly onto his left foot before slotting a precise finish past Fulham shot-stopper Bernd Leno. The clock read 53 seconds.

According to BBC Sport, the goal marked Bournemouth's fastest in the league this season.

That early strike proved to be the difference on the night, as Bournemouth ended a frustrating five-match winless streak.

The 24-year-old's well-timed contribution not only secured all three points but also reaffirmed his growing influence in Andoni Iraola’s attacking blueprint.

Antoine Semenyo's performance this season has attracted interest from top clubs in the Premier League. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

His ability to press from the front, exploit space, and time his runs has become central to the Cherries' direct and aggressive forward play.

Although substituted late in the encounter, the 24-year-old’s all-round performance left a lasting impression—not just on supporters but also on seasoned observers of the game.

Ex-Ballon d'Or winner impressed with Semenyo

Michael Owen, now a respected football pundit after a storied career with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United, was quick to applaud Semenyo’s display.

"I love this boy. I love him. He's a top talent," Owen said in his post-match breakdown, visibly impressed by the Black Stars attacker’s blend of strength, pace, and technique.

This isn’t the first time the 2001 Ballon d’Or winner has sung the praises of the London-born forward.

Earlier in the season, Owen identified Semenyo as a player with the potential to fill the void at Liverpool should Mohamed Salah move on, as cited by Goal.

What lies ahead of Semenyo?

With his latest goal taking his tally to eight for the campaign—matching last season’s total—Semenyo has not only broken his personal drought but also reignited his confidence at a critical juncture.

As Bournemouth seek a strong finish to the Premier League campaign, the in-form Ghanaian remains key to their aspirations.

His performances have already sparked interest from several elite clubs across Europe, including Liverpool, and if his trajectory continues, a major move could soon be on the horizon.

Semenyo rises among top African scorers in EPL

In a related development, YEN.com.gh highlighted the impressive form of Antoine Semenyo in the ongoing 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

The Bournemouth attacker bagged his eighth goal of the season in a fixture against Fulham on April 14, matching Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi as the joint-fifth top African scorer in the league.

