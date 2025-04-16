Ghanaians living in the US are to comply with a new immigration rule introduced by the Trump administration.

The new rules require all foreign nationals to register with authorities and carry proof of their legal status at all times.

Everyone considered a foreign national must have proof of their legal status, such as a Green Card, visa documents, or the I-94 entry record, with them at all times.

This rule will apply to students, workers, or visitors, and it took effect on April 11.

All foreign nationals present in the US longer than 30 days were to have registered under the Alien Registration Act by April 11, according to a notice from the US Department of Homeland Security.

Failure to comply with the rule could lead to fines, misdemeanour charges, and possible jail time.

Regulations for children under 14

Foreign children under 14 must be registered by their parents or guardians.

Once they turn 14, they are required to re-register and undergo biometric processing within 30 days.

Those who have previously registered are being advised to update their information using the new online system.

The law now allows even local law enforcement, such as traffic police, to ask foreign nationals for proof of registration or legal status.

