FC Barcelona's rising star, Lamine Yamal, recently received some fatherly advice from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The 17-year-old prodigy burst into the limelight in 2023 and has been making waves in the football world, breaking records and drawing comparisons to some of the sport's greatest talents.

His incredible performances, which bellies his tender age, have impressed fans and experts alike, making many believe he has a bright future ahead.

Yamal's achievements are already impressive: according to the BBC, he's set enviable records in La Liga and the Champions League and played a crucial role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph.

With such success at a young age, it's no wonder his name is on everyone's lips, including his teammates.

Guardiola, reflecting on Rodri's praise for Yamal, offered some sage advice to the young player.

Lamine Yamal receives caution from Pep Guardiola

As a former footballer and coach, Pep knows the importance of staying grounded and focused amidst the hype and expectations.

It is no surprise that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach shared a pearl of wisdom with Lamine.

“Rodri always tells me wonderful things about Lamine Yamal. He is extraordinary," the 53-year-old said, as quoted by Goal.

"Lamine? If Xavi gave him his debut, it’s for a reason. But I’m sure he’ll have ups and downs. He should be calm because he has a lot of races ahead of him.”

