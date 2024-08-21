Endrick Felipe's girlfriend, Gabriely Miranda, has turned to social media to share a photo of the pair after their workout at the gym

The couple, known for their public displays of affection, showcased their young love at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu during Enrick's presentation

Meanwhile, Endrick is facing challenges in securing playing time at Real Madrid, which has raised concerns about his development

Real Madrid youngster Endrick Felipe is yet to make his official debut for the 2023/24 Champions League winners, but the grind never stops.

The 18-year-old is facing challenges in securing playing time at Los Blancos, which has raised concerns about his development.

Gabriely Miranda has posted a photo with Endrick during their private gym session. Photo: Rico Brouwer/gabrielymiranda (IG)

Source: Getty Images

Since joining the club, the Brazilian teenager has found himself on the sidelines more often than he would like.

Although he joined the club this summer, it appears his debut is still way off, as Carlo Ancelotti has a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal, despite Endrick being the only natural striker on the team.

However, that won't discourage the Brazil international, as he seems to be engaging in personal training in preparation for this weekend's La Liga matches, per 90mins.

Endrick trains with girlfriend at the gym

Endrick's girlfriend, Gabriely Miranda, has taken to social media to share a photo with the Brazilian forward as the couple were working out in a private gym.

They appear to have a natural connection, and it's heartwarming to see Gabriely motivating her boyfriend to push himself further.

In the meantime, Endrick has a strong opportunity to make his official debut for Real Madrid on Sunday, August 25, during their home match against Real Valladolid.

Endrick and Miranda's relationship 'contract'

Their love story, reminiscent of a modern-day Romeo and Juliet, might seem surprising given their youth, but it’s actually part of a unique relationship agreement.

In an interview with the 'Pod Delas' podcast via SportBIBLE, Endrick revealed that they have a 'relationship contract' with some quirky clauses.

One clause requires them to say "I love you" in all situations.

Other more serious stipulations include avoiding any form of addiction and maintaining consistent behaviour.

Endrick compared to Eden Hazard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick has been compared to Eden Hazard due to their similar traits, according to Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian goalkeeper made this observation on August 3, after Real Madrid's pre-season loss to FC Barcelona in the United States.

Courtois stressed that Endrick would improve over time and advised him to stay composed during games.

