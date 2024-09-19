Manchester City have been accused of breaching financial fair play (FFP) regulations over a nine-year span from 2009 to 2018

The club is currently undergoing a long-anticipated hearing, which began on Monday and is expected to continue for around two months

A final ruling on the case is not expected until 2025, with a possible extreme punishment awaiting the Premier League champions

Manchester City face the prospect of severe sanctions if found culpable of the 115 Premier League rule breaches leveled against them.

This legal battle, which commenced on Monday, September 16, with the much-anticipated hearing, marks a pivotal chapter in both City's history and the future of English football.

Man City's 115 charges hearing commences

According to the BBC, the proceedings are being presided over by a three-person independent commission and centre around accusations spanning a nine-year period from 2009 to 2018.

Among the key charges, the club stands accused of providing misleading financial data, misreporting payments to players and managers, violating profit and sustainability regulations, flouting UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, and refusing to fully cooperate with Premier League investigations, as noted by SportBIBLE.

How has Man City reacted to the accusations?

While City vehemently denies all accusations, the potential punishments hanging over the club are nothing short of monumental.

What are the possible sanctions?

The sanctions under consideration include hefty fines, points deductions, and the most severe penalty—expulsion from the Premier League.

However, the repercussions could extend beyond just the league.

The severe sanctions Man City could face

According to The Telegraph, if the commission finds Manchester City guilty, the club may also be expelled from other major domestic competitions, such as the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Additionally, their participation in the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup could be called into question, putting their global stature at risk.

For City's Premier League rivals, a mere points deduction may not suffice if the club is found guilty of the majority of these serious allegations.

What Man City's expulsion will mean

While the independent commission holds the authority to expel Man City from the league, it does not have the jurisdiction to demote them to a lower division.

Should City be stripped of titles or forced to start afresh in another competition, it would alter the balance of power in English football and raise questions about governance and financial transparency in the sport.

