Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has applauded Ghana forward Jordan Ayew's technical ability following his side's victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in pre-season.

The Black Stars forward scored a spectacular goal after showing great composure with his first touch before slotting home in the 3-1 win in the Stateside Cup.

Ayew, who is reportedly on the radar of Premier League returnees Leicester, has been in good form during preparations, scoring for the second game running.

Although Ayew's future remains a subject of transfer speculation, Glasner was left impressed with the veteran forward's ability. Ayew also served the assist for his side's third.

"Also, the second one, a strike from Dean [Henderson, with the assist], and how Jordan takes the ball, the technical ability is amazing, and then the finish as well," he told Crystal Palace TV.

"And then I really enjoyed Asher: 18 years [old], he's been with us for three days. He did a great finish, so it was a very nice goal."

Ayew has been a key figure at Selhurst Park since joining the South London club from Swansea City.

Leicester show interest in Jordan Ayew

The Foxes have identified the experienced forward as a perfect replacement for Nigerian striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, who left to join Spanish outfit Sevilla in the summer transfer window.

According to Ghana Soccernet, the former Premier League champions have made an initial offer for Ayew, whose senior brother Andre Ayew played under Steve Cooper at Swansea and Nottingham Forest.

Ayew and his Crystal Palace teammates will return to England this weekend to round up preparations ahead of the new season.

