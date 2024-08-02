West Ham United celebrated Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus in style on his birthday

The Ghana international, who is on pre-season with the English club, turned 24 on Friday

Kudus is expected to play a pivotal role at the club in the upcoming campaign as the Hammers eye a return to Europe

West Ham United took to social media to celebrate their Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus as he turned 24-years-old on August 2, 2024.

The Black Stars midfielder and his teammates are preparing ahead of the new season in the United States.

Kudus became an instant hit for the Hammers faithful after an exceptional first season in London, scoring 14 goals and delivering six assists.

West Ham United players describe Mohammed Kudus in one word on their birthday.

The former Ajax midfielder is a popular figure in the dressing room and on the occasion of his 24th birth, the club threw a challenge to his teammates to describe him in one word.

In a video shared on social media, the popular word from his colleagues was 'Starboy', a common name among Ghanaian football fans as well.

However, forward Michail Antonio describe Kudus as quite while two of his teammates claim he was faster. He was also described as ridiculous.

Kudus will be hoping to replicate last season's form in the upcoming campaign under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham United will face Crystal Palace in the final pre-season game in Tampa before returning to England.

Kudus eyes successful season

The Ghana international has stated his intentions of doing better than he did last season, with the hopes of returning the Hammers to Europe.

He said as quoted by 3 Sports:

“I want to do better than I did last season, both in terms of numbers and performances. But most importantly, my goal is to help the team get back into Europe and challenge for a top-six finish. That’s my personal focus—contributing to the team’s success and pushing us back into European competition.”

Kudus' best career moments

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that talismanic Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus turned 24 on August 2, 2024, with the world celebrating the West Ham United star.

Kudus has been Ghana's best player in the last two seasons, scoring the 2024 Player of the Year Award in Accra in June.

The Black Stars midfielder has had some good moments in his career, especially in the last 12 months, which includes joining English outfit West Ham United.

