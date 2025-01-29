Why "Juju" Is Behind the Foul Smell in Ghanaian Club Dressing Rooms

Kofi Owusu has explained that Ghanaian clubs' frequent use of black magic is the reason dressing rooms often have bad odours

He claimed that all the clubs engage in juju and frequently dispose of ritual materials in the washrooms after games

The forward added that the dressing rooms are often not cleaned after games, hence, the smell lingers

Former Berekum Chelsea star Kofi Owusu has backed Sulley Muntari’s claims about the poor hygiene in Ghana Premier League dressing rooms.

The forward has attributed the persistent bad odour to the widespread use of black magic, or "juju," among clubs.

According to Owusu, teams often perform rituals before matches and dispose of the leftover materials in the washrooms, which are rarely cleaned, causing the stench to linger for weeks.

"When there are leftovers, they dump them in the washroom. Sometimes, the team won’t play their next home game for two weeks, which is why the smell lingers," Owusu revealed in an interview with Angel FM.

He also suggested that some clubs deliberately avoid cleaning the facilities, believing it could disrupt their spiritual preparations for future games.

His comments support Muntari’s earlier remarks to 3Sports, where the former Black Stars midfielder admitted to dressing outside the changing rooms due to the unbearable smell and poor hygiene conditions.

Muntari’s statements shed light on a larger issue of inadequate facilities in Ghanaian football, raising concerns about professionalism and player welfare in the league.

Journalist reveals Muntari’s reaction to smelly dressing rooms

Further corroborating Muntari’s claims, Philip Atsrim Sitsofe, a former commentator for StarTimes—the league’s official broadcaster at the time—shared an anecdote highlighting the midfielder’s discomfort with the facilities.

"During Hearts' match against RTU in Tamale, I was commentator on the game. Before the game, Muntari changed into his jersey in the corridor; he did not enter the dressing room," he shared on X.

"At halftime, he did not enter the dressing room, instead, he placed a large towel on the corridor and rested on it.

"He got subbed on the 67th minute, got dressed, and hurried to the Tamale airport to catch the final flight.”

